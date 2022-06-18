Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) CRO Jeffrey Dossett Sells 775 Shares of Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $37,153.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,962.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jeffrey Dossett also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 2nd, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,091 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.69, for a total value of $55,302.79.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,930 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $101,112.70.

On Friday, April 1st, Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,000 shares of Impinj stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $64,070.00.

NASDAQ PI opened at $49.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 2.40. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 89.38% and a negative net margin of 26.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Impinj by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Impinj by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Impinj in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.60.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

