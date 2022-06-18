Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Danaher were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,457,729,000 after acquiring an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,954,668 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,117,282,000 after acquiring an additional 69,402 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,015,889,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,416,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,649,085,000 after acquiring an additional 70,770 shares during the period. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $238.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $257.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.00. The firm has a market cap of $173.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. Danaher’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.57%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.08.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

