Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT opened at $404.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.84.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.