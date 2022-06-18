Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Decreases Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
LMT opened at $404.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $107.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.76. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $441.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $409.84.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $448.86.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
