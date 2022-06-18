Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO Sells 1,480 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 74.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

WFC opened at $38.48 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $145.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

