indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $9.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Benchmark began coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on indie Semiconductor from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.40.

Get indie Semiconductor alerts:

NASDAQ INDI opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.39. indie Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.07 and a one year high of $16.33. The firm has a market cap of $987.64 million, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

indie Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:INDI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. indie Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 140.59% and a negative return on equity of 26.48%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 171.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that indie Semiconductor will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Steven Machuga sold 8,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $55,683.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 164,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,718.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 280,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 25,081 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,545,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 803.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 493,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 438,611 shares in the last quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of indie Semiconductor by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its position in indie Semiconductor by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. 25.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

indie Semiconductor Company Profile (Get Rating)

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, connected car, user experience, and electrification applications. It offers devices for a multitude of automotive applications spanning ultrasound for parking assistance, in cabin wireless charging, infotainment and LED lighting for enhancing the user experience, and telematics and cloud access for connectivity; and photonic components on various technology platforms, including fiber bragg gratings, low noise lasers, athermal and tunable packaging, photonic integration, and low noise and high-speed electronics for the laser systems, optical sensing, and optical communication markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for indie Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for indie Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.