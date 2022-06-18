Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC

Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April (NYSEARCA:IAPR – Get Rating) by 391.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 101,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,207 shares during the quarter. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April accounts for approximately 0.7% of Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April were worth $2,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April during the 4th quarter worth about $544,000.

Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April stock opened at $22.67 on Friday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF- April has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $26.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.70.

