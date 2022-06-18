Insider Buying: Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Insider Purchases 6,545 Shares of Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.46 per share, for a total transaction of $133,910.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 118,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,430,668.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Global Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Partners alerts:

On Wednesday, June 15th, Global Gp Llc acquired 10,000 shares of Global Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.09 per share, for a total transaction of $240,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Global Gp Llc acquired 6,940 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20.

NYSE GLP opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.09. Global Partners LP has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $30.26.

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The energy company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.87. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.93%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GLP. StockNews.com upgraded Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Global Partners from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

About Global Partners (Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.