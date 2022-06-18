Insider Buying: Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Insider Buys £15,264.48 in Stock

Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 944 ($11.46) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,527.10).

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 933.60 ($11.33) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23. The firm has a market cap of £3.23 billion and a PE ratio of 21.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 935.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 925.12. Hiscox Ltd has a 12-month low of GBX 769.40 ($9.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.16).

HSX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,067 ($12.95) target price on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 895 ($10.86) price objective on shares of Hiscox in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($12.14) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($13.05) price target on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Monday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.86 ($12.39).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

