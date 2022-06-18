Insider Buying: Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Director Acquires 5,000 Shares of Stock

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) Director David Tokpay Kong purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 203,500 shares in the company, valued at C$712,250.

David Tokpay Kong also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, David Tokpay Kong sold 1,500 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.71, for a total value of C$7,065.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, David Tokpay Kong sold 2,000 shares of Silvercorp Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.41, for a total value of C$8,820.00.

Shares of SVM opened at C$3.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$611.49 million and a P/E ratio of 16.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.39. Silvercorp Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of C$3.22 and a twelve month high of C$7.49.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.016 dividend. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SVM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$6.50 price target on Silvercorp Metals and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. Its flagship property is the Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China.

