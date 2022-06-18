Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.52

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.52 and last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 5973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86.
In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000.
About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)
IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.
