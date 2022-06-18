Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $87.52

Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $87.52 and last traded at $87.59, with a volume of 5973 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.86.

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.35% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 5,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total transaction of $537,933.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,517,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.30 per share, for a total transaction of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,583,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,806,099.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 298,883 shares of company stock valued at $29,223,189 over the last ninety days. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $368,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 487,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,321,000 after acquiring an additional 79,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,790,000 after acquiring an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at $580,000.

About Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

