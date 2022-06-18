Integrity Financial Corp WA Buys New Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,182 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Intel by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $36.60 and a 1-year high of $57.83. The stock has a market cap of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $43.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.64.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

