Integrity Financial Corp WA Invests $54,000 in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4,200.0% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 40.7% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWO opened at $197.51 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $192.88 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.29.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

