Integrity Financial Corp WA Makes New $29,000 Investment in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,489,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,382,000. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 69.6% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.13. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

