Integrity Financial Corp WA Takes $32,000 Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR)

Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:BMAR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA owned 0.05% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 8,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March in the fourth quarter valued at $364,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BMAR opened at $30.36 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.74. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – March has a one year low of $30.15 and a one year high of $35.46.

