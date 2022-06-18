Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Humankind Investments LLC

Humankind Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.44.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $36.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.60 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

