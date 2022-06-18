International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

IGT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised International Game Technology from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Game Technology from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on International Game Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.80.

NYSE:IGT opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 1.93. International Game Technology has a 52-week low of $17.27 and a 52-week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 3.35% and a net margin of 11.37%. International Game Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that International Game Technology will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,028.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares during the period. 140 Summer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. 140 Summer Partners LP now owns 2,556,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,901,000 after buying an additional 1,589,548 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,986,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,074,000 after buying an additional 828,482 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

