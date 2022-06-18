Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.22 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 18th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $5.10 or 0.00026695 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a market cap of $1.22 billion and $59.68 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.9% against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.01749159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00121872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00095970 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013789 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 483,269,456 coins and its circulating supply is 239,988,601 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

