InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI) Shares Purchased by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:IPVI – Get Rating) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 251,740 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,828 shares during the quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned about 0.70% of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter. Seaport Global Asset Management LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,197,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,663,000. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IPVI opened at $9.78 on Friday. InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $10.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75.

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Partners Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

