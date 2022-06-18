InterRent REIT (IIP) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

InterRent REIT (TSE:IIP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.029 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th.
InterRent REIT has a 12 month low of C$7.31 and a 12 month high of C$10.19.
About InterRent REIT (Get Rating)
See Also
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for InterRent REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterRent REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.