Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Cut to C+ at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on IPI. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intrepid Potash from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intrepid Potash has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.33.

Shares of IPI opened at $52.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.38. Intrepid Potash has a 1-year low of $27.43 and a 1-year high of $121.72. The stock has a market cap of $719.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 2.06.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $94.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.11 million. Intrepid Potash had a net margin of 91.93% and a return on equity of 9.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intrepid Potash will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Intrepid Potash declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $35.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intrepid Potash news, CFO Matthew D. Preston sold 6,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.74, for a total transaction of $397,244.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,803.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clearway Capital Management Ll sold 20,000 shares of Intrepid Potash stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. 46.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

