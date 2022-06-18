Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW) Trading Down 3.7%

Shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PKW – Get Rating) fell 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $75.54 and last traded at $75.99. 54,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 95,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.90.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.35 and its 200 day moving average is $89.94.

