Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ) Trading Down 4.7%

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NYSEARCA:PRFZ – Get Rating) were down 4.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $148.46 and last traded at $149.12. Approximately 529,181 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 525% from the average daily volume of 84,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.53.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.37.
