Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ) Trading Down 4.3%

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NYSEARCA:PGJ – Get Rating) shares were down 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.81 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 164,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 155,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.68.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (PGJ)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.