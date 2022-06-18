Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Private Asset Management Inc.

Private Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 152.7% in the fourth quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 71,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,447,000 after buying an additional 43,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $274.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $269.28 and a 12-month high of $408.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $309.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.46.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

