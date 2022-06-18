Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Invesco Select Growth ETF (BATS:IVSG – Get Rating) traded down 4.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.74. 511 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $10.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $12.23.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.