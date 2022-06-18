Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading Down 5.7%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $78.32 and last traded at $78.45. Approximately 5,696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 6,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.22.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.09 and a 200-day moving average of $91.02.
