Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.66.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company.

Invitation Homes stock opened at $33.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39. Invitation Homes has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 176.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $42,000.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

