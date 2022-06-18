IP Group (LON:IPO) PT Lowered to GBX 147 at Berenberg Bank

IP Group (LON:IPO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 162 ($1.97) to GBX 147 ($1.78) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of IP Group stock opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.90) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.46 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 95.60. IP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 70.90 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 156.20 ($1.90). The stock has a market capitalization of £769.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 9.97 and a quick ratio of 9.92.

In related news, insider David Baynes sold 34,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 85 ($1.03), for a total transaction of £29,014.75 ($35,216.35).

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

