IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 (NASDAQ:CSML)

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.072 per share on Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th.

Shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $29.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.20 and a 200 day moving average of $34.12. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $29.15 and a 52-week high of $38.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) by 187.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,953 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 0.34% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

