IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of IRIX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.25.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in IRIDEX during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 39.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 306,993 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 87,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in IRIDEX by 5.6% during the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 227,119 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 12,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

