IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Shares of IRIX opened at $2.73 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. IRIDEX has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 million, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.25.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About IRIDEX (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on IRIDEX (IRIX)
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/13 – 6/17
- eBay’s Long Term Fundamentals Are Intact If You Can Stomach Short Term Volatility
- Honda’s Stock Continues To Fly Under The Radar
- Vuzix Stock Stays Optimistic
Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.