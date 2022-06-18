iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG) Shares Bought by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHYG. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.90. 1,961,826 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,447. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.75. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.16 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

