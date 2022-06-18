iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Position Trimmed by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,279 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,671,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,787.4% during the fourth quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 143,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,267,000 after acquiring an additional 135,803 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,706,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.10.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%.

