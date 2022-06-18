iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Raised by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,385 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,901 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.10. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.94 and a 12 month high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

