iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stock Position Increased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.3% of Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Crew Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.38. 8,188,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,668,535. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.94 and a twelve month high of $86.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $83.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.10.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

