iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Stake Trimmed by Confluence Investment Management LLC

Confluence Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 62,378 shares during the quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $39,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,067,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,272,739,000 after acquiring an additional 720,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,630,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,502,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,264 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,425,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,929,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184,989 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 336.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,939,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,119,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,694,000 after acquiring an additional 698,027 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $100.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.66. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $97.99 and a 52 week high of $118.63.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.129 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.