iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Purchased by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 68.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,770 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Modus Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 149,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,967,000 after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 179,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $568,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $661,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $77,725,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of DGRO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,407. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day moving average of $52.57.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.