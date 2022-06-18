iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 257,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,201 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $15,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 220,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,835,000 after purchasing an additional 19,697 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 182,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,415,000 after purchasing an additional 28,692 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 71,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 54,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,446,000 after buying an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 46,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

Shares of EEMV opened at $54.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.60.

