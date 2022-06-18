iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) is Symmetry Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 224,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,961 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Symmetry Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $37,832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

MTUM opened at $130.25 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $146.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.93.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.