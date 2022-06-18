iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Trading Down 3.6%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI – Get Rating) shares fell 3.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $51.47 and last traded at $51.88. 8,916,005 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 7,040,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.80.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.48.
