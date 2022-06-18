iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) is Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 229.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 88,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,403 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 2.4% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MUB. New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1,515.9% during the third quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 72,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,369,000 after buying an additional 67,959 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 36,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,255,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 372,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 678.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 216,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,170,000 after buying an additional 188,820 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 168.2% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.42 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $118.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

