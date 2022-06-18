iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Winfield Associates Inc.

Winfield Associates Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the quarter. Winfield Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000.

MUB stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.42. 5,438,019 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,886,423. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $104.21 and a 52 week high of $118.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.10.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

