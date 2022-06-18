iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Stock Position Decreased by Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC

Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.10. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.21 and a 12 month high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.