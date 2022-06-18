iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 111,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,941 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,540,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,823,179,000 after buying an additional 4,463,503 shares during the period. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,895,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,484,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,600,236,000 after buying an additional 1,173,002 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,151,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,200,903,000 after buying an additional 741,429 shares during the period. Finally, UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,691,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded down $0.50 on Friday, hitting $140.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,132,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,713,089. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $139.96 and a 1 year high of $171.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

