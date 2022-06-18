iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.
NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $367.66 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $411.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $438.54. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $364.03 and a 52 week high of $482.07.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
