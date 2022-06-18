iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT) Shares Down 4.9%

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJT – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.47 and last traded at $101.11. Approximately 201,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average daily volume of 152,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.34.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.57 and a 200-day moving average of $123.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.