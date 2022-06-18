Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.82

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $43.82 and last traded at $43.82, with a volume of 9547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.07.

ITRI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Itron from $60.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Itron from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Itron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.70.

Get Itron alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.96.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $475.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $30,948.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Itron during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Itron by 29.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Itron by 314.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,707 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Itron by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

About Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.