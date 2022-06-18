Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10, RTT News reports. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Jabil updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.45-$7.45 EPS and its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $53.61 on Friday. Jabil has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $72.11. The firm has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is 5.50%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBL. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Jabil in the first quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Jabil during the first quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JBL. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

