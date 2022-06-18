Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NYSEARCA:JSML – Get Rating) shares fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $44.43 and last traded at $44.67. 11,087 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 15,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.35.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.97.

