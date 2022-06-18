JOE (JOE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $4.22 Million

JOE (JOE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. One JOE coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000951 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market capitalization of $50.78 million and approximately $4.22 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, JOE has traded down 22.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.99 or 0.01749159 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005231 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00121872 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00095970 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002436 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00013789 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 279,711,096 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

