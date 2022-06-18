JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) a €160.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($166.67) target price on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €184.00 ($191.67) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays set a €199.00 ($207.29) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €188.00 ($195.83) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €205.00 ($213.54) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €155.00 ($161.46) target price on Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €176.40 ($183.75).

Shares of WCH opened at €157.00 ($163.54) on Wednesday. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of €116.65 ($121.51) and a 52 week high of €187.10 ($194.90). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €166.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €148.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.34, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, health, and renewable energy industries.

